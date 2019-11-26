Man convicted of 2010 Montrose murder to be freed on bail as new DNA evidence comes to light

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man serving life in prison for murder to be released from prison on bond Tuesday based on new DNA evidence in the case.Lydell Grant was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty for the 2010 murder of Aaron Scheerhoorn outside a bar in Montrose.In 2018, the Innocence Project of Texas retested DNA evidence from the case and found that Grant wasn't a match to the killer.Now, the state is re-investigating the case."The highest responsibility of a prosecutor is to see that justice is done," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "To accomplish that end, our Conviction Integrity Division and Houston police are working methodically to determine how the DNA discovered under Scheerhoorn's fingernails got there, and whether the new evidence exonerates Grant of Scheerhoorn's murder, notwithstanding the eyewitness identifications of the individuals at the scene of the crime."Grant's family cheered in the courtroom when the judge announced he would be released on a $100,000 bond.Grant will have to wear an ankle monitor and will not be permitted to leave Harris County.Family members believe he will ultimately be exonerated, but there is still a long way to go.The family still believes this is a victory and are looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with him for the first time in years."His favorite is sweets. A personal pan of peach cobbler and beef enchiladas. We've got it all planned out," Grant's cousin Kemani Anthony said.In terms of the next steps, the exact time frame is still unclear, but there will likely be hearings on the district court level in Houston.The case will eventually have to go to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin.