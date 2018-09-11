SOCIETY

NY man buys lottery ticket during Slim Jims purchase for dog, wins $10M

Man wins $10 million while buying dog treats

FORT EDWARD, New York --
A New York man will be living large thanks to his decision to buy some Slim Jims for his dog.

New York Lottery officials say Monday that 73-year-old Dale Farrand recently won the $10 million prize on a Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

The Fort Edward man says he bought a $30 ticket at a local Cumberland Farms convenience store while buying Slim Jims snacks for his dog Boots.

He scratched the ticket in his car and realized he was a winner. Farrand says he drove straight home and had his wife check the ticket for him.

Farrand will receive a lump-sum payment of $6.7 million after required withholdings.

He says he'll use the windfall to pay off his mortgage, make home improvements and help his children and grandchildren.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
