Lawn care worker asking for help after leaf blower stolen at gunpoint

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lawn care worker says he feared for his life after a man ran up to him with a gun, and stole his leaf blower.

The entire crime on Du Barry Lane in northwest Houston was caught on camera. It took place back on July 23 in the middle of the afternoon.

The robber ran up to Calvin Bradley, pointed a gun at him, then proceeded to grab the leaf blower and leave in his car.

Bradley said he reached out to the homeowners of the house he was working at because he figured their doorbell camera caught the crime. It was there, and Bradley was able to see everything.

Bradley said the leaf blower costs about $400, so he's borrowing one in the meantime.

He hopes someone will recognize the person who did this.
