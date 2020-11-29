Man and child rescued after car flips into bayou in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and child are recovering in the hospital after police say their car flipped into a bayou on Saturday.Houston Police Department officers responded to reports of a water rescue on Bellfort near Glencrest in southeast Houston around 5:30 p.m.Police said a child and a man were trapped inside of a vehicle after they flipped into a bayou.A witness from the scene, Edgar Castillo, said he was inside of his apartment when he heard a loud boom and heard a woman screaming for help."When I was inside of the apartment, I heard a big boom and then we heard a lady screaming, 'Come help me,'" Castillo said. "So me, my mom, my uncle and my aunt came running outside and tried to break the window."After about 40 minutes, Castillo said he and one of his neighbors finally broke the window and got the little girl and man out of the vehicle.Castillo said the man was unconscious when they got him out of the vehicle, but the little girl looked to be okay.The man and little girl were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition. A tow truck driver is working on pulling their vehicle out of the bayou.It's not clear what caused the vehicle to go into the bayou.Houston police are investigating the scene.