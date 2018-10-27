A Kentucky man is apologizing after he and his son dressed in Nazi costumes at a trick or treat event Thursday.
A picture of Bryant Goldbach and his son went viral and continues to spark outrage.
Goldbach dressed as a Nazi soldier and put an Adolf Hitler costume on his young child.
He claimed it was strictly for historical purposes but is now apologizing saying it may have been a poor decision on his part.
Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis
