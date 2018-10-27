SOCIETY

Man and child face backlash after dressing like Nazis

EMBED </>More Videos

A picture of Bryant Goldbach and his son went viral and continues to spark outrage.

By
A Kentucky man is apologizing after he and his son dressed in Nazi costumes at a trick or treat event Thursday.

A picture of Bryant Goldbach and his son went viral and continues to spark outrage.

Goldbach dressed as a Nazi soldier and put an Adolf Hitler costume on his young child.

He claimed it was strictly for historical purposes but is now apologizing saying it may have been a poor decision on his part.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweencostumesnazisKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
People are spreading cremains on rides at Disney
More Society
Top Stories
'I SAID BAD THINGS': Man who hurled racist insults responds
BORDER WATCH: Migrant caravan continues moving north
Houston man who attended Pittsburgh synagogue reacts to shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
NEW VIDEO: Transgender student bullied before brutal attack
Charges filed against suspected Pittsburgh synagogue gunman
'A horrible, horrible thing': Trump responds to Pittsburgh shooting
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot
Show More
Saturday's weather rolling into Sunday with warm temperatures and clear skies
Coogs blowout undefeated South Florida, 57-36
BETO AND BRON: LeBron James shows off support for O'Rourke
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
More News