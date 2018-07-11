SOCIETY

Man accidentally records proposal in selfie mode

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW MEXICO --
Getting engaged can be overwhelming for both the person popping the question and the one getting the ring, which is why many couples ask someone to document the proposal.

For one New Mexico man, that someone was an adorable grandfather he met on a train. And one thing is for sure... the moment was memorable.

The grandfather's name is John Hart, and he accidentally recorded the whole thing in selfie mode.

That means he only captured his own thrilled reaction to the picturesque proposal.

Fortunately, someone else happened to be rolling at the same time, so the couple didn't lose out.

The best part? Hart used to be a photographer in the Navy. But we'll cut him a break since they just didn't have iPhones back then.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywedding proposalengagementfeel goodbig talkersNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Kiki, are you reading? School's clever play on hit Drake song
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on man
Animal crackers break out of their cages
More Society
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News