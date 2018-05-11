FOTI HIGH FIVE

Mama mender: Volunteer 'mom' changing lives with each stitch at Houston shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

Foti Kallergis shows how a volunteer "mom" is changing lives at the Open Door Mission. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston grandmother is helping to heal through her mending skills on the sewing machine.

Barbara Wilson started volunteering three years ago at the Open Door Mission near downtown Houston. She put her sewing skills to the test, helping the men at the addiction recovery shelter with basic alterations to donated clothes.

"I am a mender. I'm a mama mender," said Wilson, 69.

Wilson spends most of her Saturdays at the mission measuring pants, jackets and shirts to fit just right on each resident. She said she wants them to look their best.

"I have seen people who looked like they were a beat puppy," said Wilson. "Some of the family have pretty much washed their hands of these folks."

With each garment complete, Wilson gives them a smile, sometimes a hug. She also sews in something extra: the words to mend not just the outside but the inside, too.

"I tell every one of them, every time I'm here that I love them. And some of them look at me like 'excuse me?' Other ones break into a big smile and hug me up," said Wilson.

Over the years, her love has melted the hard shells in them all. She's known at the mission as "Mom."

"I did not know there are people out there that care for people like us," said resident Adam Rodriguez.

At graduation from the substance abuse rehab program, Wilson is there with her needle and thread, ready to make any last minute or emergency adjustments. She realizes they've done something for her too.

"They have mended me. I didn't realize that I had as many cracks as I have," said Wilson.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhomelessshelterFoti High FiveHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOTI HIGH FIVE
911 calls reveal neighbors reviving boy shocked in pond
'What I love doing' Houston man has fostered kids 67 times
Law student overcomes obstacles and graduates in front of 3 sons
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children worldwide
More Foti High Five
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News