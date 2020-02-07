Society

Maleah Davis: How you can help celebrate her birthday this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A birthday celebration will be held this weekend to honor Maleah Davis, the Houston girl whose body was found in Arkansas.

Maleah's father Craig Davis posted on Instagram that the public is invited to celebrate Maleah's life on Saturday at Sunnyside Park on 3502 Bellfort St.

The event starts at 3 p.m. and you're encouraged to bring bubbles and wear pink shirts. However, you're asked not to bring or release balloons.



Craig also posted a message about Maleah on Thursday, which would have been her 5th birthday.

Maleah's body was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019 after she had been missing for a month.

Derion Vence, the man who was the last one to see Maleah alive and was once engaged to Maleah's mom, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the girl's death.

Vence is in jail. He's due back in court in April on the tampering with evidence charge.



