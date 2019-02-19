Make your own artwork at this Cypress DIY social studio

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --If you're a creative genius and always wanted to make your own signs and artwork, Acute Workshop in Cypress may be the place for you.
Now, you don't have to be an artist to participate, but you may want to be into DIY projects.
"Finally, I came up with a great idea," explained owner Jessica Hines. "Wouldn't it be nice to be able to paint on something and not have to be truly an artist?"
We’re getting creative in #Cypress today! It’s part of our #HTX coverage! Watch all of our Cypress stories here: https://t.co/mfHegPVExu #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XfdgJT6o6d— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) February 19, 2019
Hines opened Acute Workshop in July 2018. The studio uses stencils and other tools to create personalized work that looks professional.
The studio is a DIY club, which means you're welcome to bring friends and family.
"I know so many people," Hines said. " I went to school with people here, and my family is here."
