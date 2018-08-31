Make your dishwasher last longer with these 5 tricks

A dishwasher is a major purchase, and you want to make sure it last.Here are five ways to keep your machine lasting longer.1. Only put items in the dishwasher that are supposed to go in the dishwasher.2. Be sure to load the "dishwasher safe" plastic on the top of the rack.3. Keep strong chemicals like bleach and decreasing agents out of the dishwasher. Also try cleaning your dishwasher regularly.4. Skip the partial loads and fill the dishwasher completely before you run it.5. Stop rinsing your dishes. Just scrape them before adding them to the dishwasher.