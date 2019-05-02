Affordable ways to make your bedroom pitch black for better sleep

Millions of Americans are taking pills to help them sleep better at night.As you get older, your body produces less melatonin.One way to force your body to get more rest is to make sure that your bedroom is pitch black.Blackout curtains are the most expensive option, but some of the best alternative options are on Amazon for about $40 a panel.If you're crafty, you can use a blackout drapery lining to sew on new linings to your existing curtains.Try using electrical tape to cover up any lights that can't be unplugged, and consider using a blackout curtain over your bedroom door.You can also put a blanket or towel under the edges of your door or find a sleeping mask.The main goal is to try to keep light from reaching the part of your brain that controls your internal clock.