Society

Thousands send letters, packages through small Wisconsin town so they can come from 'Rudolph'

RUDOLPH, Wis. -- The Christmas spirit in Rudolph, Wisconsin, keeps the post office glowing like a red-nosed reindeer this time of year.

People from all over the world send thousands of letters and packages to the rural town, just so they can be re-delivered and stamped with a postmark from "Rudolph," WFRV reported.

It's a tradition that's been happening in village of just 400 people for generations.

"The kids will remember coming to do it, and we probably get some people to stamp that had done it as children, as well," said Becky Trzebiatowski, a clerk at the Rudolph Post Office. "I've gotten a couple of things (that) came in today. One from Iowa, one from Illinois, one from Missouri, Fort Worth, Texas."

Trzebiatowski said her work at the Rudolph Post Office gives her the Christmas spirit all year long.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinholidaychristmasu.s. & worldusps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J.J. Watt returning to practice after pectoral muscle tear
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep: HCSO
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
Warm today with light winds and plenty of sunshine
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
11-year-old girl's cell phone number found on escort website
Show More
What police found inside motorcyclist's backpack after chase
Trae Tha Truth giving away tons of toys at Christmas party
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Couple sues hotel, claims they were discriminated against
More TOP STORIES News