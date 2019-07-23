Society

Macy's pulls line of dinner plates that some say promote eating disorders

Macy's has pulled a line of dinner plates after complaints that they promote eating disorders.

When a science correspondent named Alie Ward tweeted a picture of the plates in the store, her caption read, "How can I get these plates from Macy's banned in all 50 states."

The plates are from a company called Pourtions.

The plate is portioned off with circles, the smallest portion says "skinny jeans", as you add more to the plate it reads "favorite jeans" and then "mom jeans."

Another plate says "foodie" then "food coma" for the larger portion.

The company's line follows the same format, like one that says "al dente" for a supposedly good pasta portion, and "al don'te."

People were quick to say this advocates a "toxic message" of portion control.

Pourtions says the line is meant to provide "helpful and hilarious visual cues" that will "spice up your dinner table, and your conversation."

However, you won't be seeing them at Macy's anymore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeating disordersfoodmacy'sbig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News