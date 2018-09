We all know the city of Houston is massive in size, so could you really be without your car for an entire month?Well, Lyft is partnering with the University of Houston-Downtown to expand their "Ditch Your Car" program.Students can get $450 to be without their car for 30 days, and instead, receive Lyft ride credits and one month memberships to METRO and Houston BCycle.Fifty students will be selected for the program that will run from Oct. 8 through Nov. 6.