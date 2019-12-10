Society

Lyft reveals list of most visited spots in Houston for 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As 2019 wraps up, ride-sharing app Lyft is taking a look back at the places riders took trips to the most in Houston with its fourth annual Lyftie Awards.

The results were tallied based on riders' responses. Here are the prized picks. Did your favorite spot make the list?

Most Visited Bar:
Kung Fu Saloon

Most Visited Concert Venue:
NRG Stadium

Most Visited Fitness Studio:
LA Fitness

Most Visited Brunch Spot:
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Most Visited Late-Night Restaurant:
Whataburger

Most Visited Late-Night Neighborhood:
Midtown

Only in Houston:
White Oak Music Hall

