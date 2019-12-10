Lyft reveals list of most visited spots in Houston for 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As 2019 wraps up, ride-sharing app Lyft is taking a look back at the places riders took trips to the most in Houston with its fourth annual Lyftie Awards.The results were tallied based on riders' responses. Here are the prized picks. Did your favorite spot make the list?Kung Fu SaloonNRG StadiumLA FitnessSnooze, an A.M. EateryWhataburgerMidtownWhite Oak Music HallABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.