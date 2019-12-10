Society

Lyft names top Houston destinations for 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As 2019 wraps up, ride-sharing app Lyft is taking a look back at the places riders took trips to the most in Houston with its fourth annual Lyftie Awards.

The results were tallied based on riders' responses. Here are the prized picks. Did your favorite spot make the list?

Most Celebrated Venue:
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Late Night Neighborhood:
Washington Avenue

Most Celebrated Restaurant/Bar
Barbarella

Only in Houston:
White Oak Music Hall

