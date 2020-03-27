Lubbock police officers give out meals to truckers delivering supplies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- We're seeing people come together from all over to help each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes people right here in the Lone Star State.The Lubbock Police Department shared photos of their officers handing out 50 donated meals to truckers Wednesday night at a travel center.The police department posted that it all started when Lubbock Police Cpl. Paine responded to a call for service at the center recently.He noticed "the sheer amount of semi trucks parked in and around the parking lot. He spoke with several drivers about their long days and nights as they work tirelessly to provide food and supplies for the nation," the post said.Paine and three more police officers returned to pass out the meals donated by a woman in the area."We want to take this moment to thank not only doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, and first responders, but also those whose work happens behind the scenes to keep our country running!" the department wrote.The officers say the truckers were delivering supplies to stores to make sure they are stocked for customers.