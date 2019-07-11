Society

Deputy Omar Diaz: Family and friends gather to say goodbye to deputy who died on duty

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends gathered Thursday to say goodbye and pay their last respects to Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Omar Diaz, who collapsed and died while working a crime scene Saturday morning.

Diaz was putting up crime scene tape at a stabbing at Stone Pine Lane near Blazey Drive when he suffered a medical crisis.

He died later at the hospital.

"Deputy Diaz served his community with honor and distinction," said Gonzalez. "The entire Harris County Sheriff's Office family is grieved by the tragic loss of our brother."

Diaz's funeral was held at the Champions Forest Baptist Church Jersey Village Campus.

Deputy Diaz is survived by his wife and 7-year-old daughter.

Diaz joined the sheriff's department in 2009 as a detention officer and graduated from the academy in 2018.
