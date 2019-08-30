Society

Love burns bright in firework-filled surprise marriage proposal at Houston park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you thought you could only see fireworks at Eleanor Tinsley Park on July 4, think again.

A woman's curiosity was piqued Thursday as a group of people started building a message with giant letters along Buffalo Bayou. The words spelled out "Marry Me."

Jacqueline Lechuga shot this video come nightfall, as loved ones welcomed a couple with a radiant display of glowing lights and sparklers.

RELATED: Houston couple rides bike 15 miles on path that spells out 'marry me'

The scene, set to a cover of Christina Perri's song "A Thousand Years," soon erupted in a flash of fireworks as the excited crowd rushed to greet the newly-engaged couple.

The woman at the center of the marriage proposal was blindfolded, but became visibly emotional as her beau got down on one knee and popped the question.

Lechuga tells Eyewitness News she doesn't know the couple, but couldn't help but feel the magic of the moment. In fact, she said it was so beautiful, it left her in tears.

