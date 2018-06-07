SOCIETY

Louisiana's bayou is losing land at an alarming rate

EMBED </>More Videos

An area of Louisiana is losing land to the bayou at an alarming rate. (KTRK)

More than 10,000 miles of canals have been dredged though Louisiana's bayou since 1950 to support the oil and gas industry barges and pipelines, bringing millions of jobs to the area, but not without a price.

More than a football field size of land disappears here every 100 minutes.

As more natural barriers disappear, saltwater from the gulf floods in, eroding the terrain and changing the nature of this fresh marshland.
Gary Lefleur, Associate Professor of Biology at Nicholls State University, said, "There's a whole lot of oil and gas infrastructure in this area, and especially in this area here, is right where the most accelerated coastal land loss on Earth is happening."

At least six Louisiana parishes are now suing energy companies that have operated along the coast.

CNN asked multiple representatives from the energy industry to be part of this story and received no response.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldLouisiana
SOCIETY
All the news you need in 60 seconds
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
More Society
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News