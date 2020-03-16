Society

Louisiana casinos closing for 2 weeks over coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- If you were looking to make a getaway to the slot machines and table games in Louisiana, don't bother planning a trip any time soon.

The coronavirus crisis has reached the state's gaming industry.

Casinos across Louisiana are closing at 12 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. The closures are expected to last for at least two weeks, though the order could be extended.

KPLC-TV in Lake Charles reports the losses could total around $1.6 million per day in revenue for the state's twenty casinos.

While the order essentially shutters gaming and operations at 15 riverboats, slot rooms at horsetracks, and the only non-tribal land-based casino in New Orleans, it does not apply to the Coushatta Casino in Kinder, Louisiana, which is operated by the Coushatta Tribe.

The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED: Nevada health officials confirm Las Vegas' first case of novel coronavirus

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianacasinogamblingpokersports betting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, coronavirus task force speak at White House: WATCH LIVE
4 COVID-19 cases tied to same rodeo cook-off tent
Texans say goodbye to this star wide receiver
Food Town offers senior hours for customers over 65
Need a job? Grocery stores are hiring right now
SPONSORED: Here's your go-to recipe to make while at home
What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Show More
Coronavirus vaccine test opens as volunteer gets 1st shot
Actor Idris Elba says he has coronavirus
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
Texas schools may close for rest of the school year
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News