SOCIETY

Loud music keeps New Jersey town awake, but source a mystery

EMBED </>More Videos

Loud music keeps NJ town awake, but source a mystery. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on July 2, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey --
Many residents of Gloucester City, New Jersey have had some tough Monday mornings because of some mysterious music.

Jen Hulfish is one of those residents. She lives a couple of blocks away from the Delaware River.

She says, for the past month, loud music has been traveling across the river on Sunday nights, keeping her and others in town awake until the early morning hours.

"It's hard to fall asleep when you lie down and all you feel is bass, heavy thumping bass," Hulfish said.

Hulfish says she has contacted the local police and Philadelphia police, while others have reached out to businesses along the Philadelphia waterfront.

So far, authorities have not found the source of the music.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymusicu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News