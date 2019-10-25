Society

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: IN 1983 Houston asks voters to approved 911 system

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In November of 1983, Houston voters approved two issues that would change everyone's lives.

First, they approved a 9-1-1 emergency system.

Second, they approved the George Brown Convention Center.

There really wasn't any opposition to the emergency system but the convention center issue was hotly debated.

The city pulled out all the stops to get the proposition passed.
