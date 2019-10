EMBED >More News Videos Bum Phillips and Tal Smith make a pitch for a new convention center.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In November of 1983, Houston voters approved two issues that would change everyone's lives.First, they approved a 9-1-1 emergency system.Second, they approved the George R. Brown Convention Center.There really wasn't any opposition to the emergency system, but the convention center issue was hotly debated.The city pulled out all the stops to get the proposition passed, including TV commercials starring Oilers' legend Bum Phillips and Tal Smith of the Astros.