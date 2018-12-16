CHRISTMAS TREE

Local wrecker drivers deliver Christmas trees to families in need

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a group without a name with members bound by a belief that giving is its own reward, and they're giving a lot this Christmas season.

It's a kind of family that started in Brazoria County, in the Pearland area five years ago.

"We saw people posting that they needed different stuff for Christmas time, holidays and birthdays. We give out stuff, helping out," said Jared Davis.
Laughing, he added, "We're rednecks helping people."

This year, Davis and his friends pooled resources to buy 43 Christmas trees, the only trees remaining at a Christmas tree lot in Alvin.

"There was a lady who posted that she'd have to choose between being able to pay the rent, or buy a tree for her kids," he said.

Now he's receiving pictures of the trees on a stand, accompanied by messages of thanks.

"It's a great thing to see children smile when we bring them a tree," said Mike Edwards, admitting that it sometimes brings a tear to his eyes.

"I always keep my sunglasses on," he said.

The group includes tow truck drivers, a mechanic, as well as their wives.

"We love to wrap presents," one said.

As well as providing a tree, they help with gifts for kids.

They pool their own resources to help the families, and when that's not enough, they reach out to others to help.

"We put out the call, and in a few hours, it's done," another member said.

They also involve their own children in the work. One young daughter said, "It makes me smile."

It's a way of passing the lesson of giving on to the next generation.

To contact the group, email jaredkdavis@yahoo.com.

