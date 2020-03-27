community strong

Local business owner supports employees and the restaurant industry

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- You might not have heard of Patrick Henry Creative Promotions, but chances are good you've seen their work. They do everything from beverage marketing to bar design for clients that include Starbucks, Buffalo Wild Wings and Outback Steakhouse.

"Our company creates beverage programs for the national chains in America," says Henry. "We are creating beverage promotions, cocktails and training within these walls."

Henry knows how hard this is hitting the hospitality industry, but that's not stopping him from ensuring his employees are being supported.

"We have 47 employees here and they're fantastic people," he says. "I decided we were going to let everybody work from home, pay them their full salary and give them their full benefits."

He's also giving them a budget to purchase gift cards to the restaurants they work with, in addition to local Houston eateries.

"I want to make it clear that we're also supporting smaller operations," said Henry.

Patrick doesn't know how long this will last, but he's made it clear he wants to do all he can for his employees.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep this company intact," he says. "And if there are any pay cuts, I'll be the first to take it."
