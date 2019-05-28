Society

Houston artist transforming pieces of iconic music venue Fitzgerald's into art

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston artist is planning to create art pieces in honor of the iconic music venue Fitzgerald's.

Jon Garner, a local street artist, told ABC13 Eyewitness News that he plans to use the torn down wood from Thursday's demolition of Fitzgerald's for his future art pieces.

Erykah Badu noticed Jon Garner's art and now the local artist not only has a new customer, but also a whole lot more confidence



Fitzgerald's was a music venue that opened its doors in 1977, but recently closed on Jan. 1.

The building was purchased by Chicago-based real estate investor group, Easy Park.

Garner posted about the demolition on his social media accounts saying, in part, "As a lifelong Houstonian and member of the local arts community, this venue holds a lot of memories for me."

The artist says the pieces he plans to make will portray the musicians, artist and rebels that graced the venue.

"Over the coming weeks, Artboy will be curating the hardwood floors, stairs, stages, and walls that held Fitzgerald's together, and will be using these historic canvases to create works of art that will be made available to the public," Garner posted.

Here's one of the paintings that Garner has already made out of the hardwood floors.

