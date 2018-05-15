Living large: Designing an over-the-top wedding celebration

Ever wanted to step inside a celebrity's lavish wedding?"Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous" may have shown us how the stars live, but Plants and Petals in east Downtown shows us how they say "I do."For 30 years, the design studio has been creating dream weddings, quinceaneras, and extravagant parties for celebrities and Houstonians."We've done lots of celebrity weddings. Lots of athletes such as Adrian Peterson, Dwight Howard, Mary Lou Retton, Wade Smith, Hillary Clinton, just to name a few," said Bahara Jamea, Senior Event Planner at Plants and Petals.If you want to throw a glitzy bash for your nuptials, dance floor structures are popular. That type of glamorization will cost anywhere from $5,000 to $8,000.Centerpieces are always a must-have. Those are about $5,000 per table.Flower walls are also a big obsession right now. Those can start around $1,200.To truly feel like royalty, look no further than the ceiling for some ritzy sparkle.You can add a chandelier with over 8,000 crystals. It rents for $10,000 - $15,000.Jamea says floral and décor budgets can go as high as $1 million dollars all the way down to $5,000, depending on your budget.