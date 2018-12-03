GEORGE H.W. BUSH

WATCH LIVE: President George HW Bush's casket arrives in Washington DC

The nation is honoring the memory of President George H.W. Bush

The casket carrying President George H.W. Bush arrived this afternoon at Joint Base Andrews for a ceremony of military honors.

This morning, the flight left Houston's Ellington Airport, sent off with family members and military honors.

Family members, including Neil Bush and his family, met at George H. Lewis and Sons funeral home to travel with the motorcade to Ellington Airport for the departure ceremony. Bush's faithful service dog Sully was present at the funeral home with the family.

President George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully arrives with family at the funeral home before the president's casket departs.


President George W. Bush and his wife Laura joined the ceremony at Ellington, where a 21 gun salute was performed.

President Bush departs Ellington field for Washington D.C.



Members of President Bush's Secret Service detail served as honorary pallbearers for the first leg of the farewell ceremony.

PHOTOS: Remembering President George H.W. Bush


President Trump sent Air Force One to carry Bush's body to Washington DC.

Bush will be transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 4 p.m. CST, where he will lie in state.

The public is invited to pay respects beginning Monday at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Public memorial in Houston
At 7 p.m. Monday in Houston, the public is invited to a memorial tribute for Bush on Hermann Square in front of City Hall at 901 Bagby Street. The event, hosted by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and produced by the Mayor's Office of Special Events, is a celebration of life called "A Tribute to President George H.W. Bush."

Musical entertainment will be provided by the Houston Symphony; gospel music star Yolanda Adams, a friend of Bush who sang at many of Bush's birthday parties; country music star Clay Walker, who performed in 2014 at the 25th anniversary of Bush's presidency; and country music stars Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, who befriended Bush in the 1960s.

At main entrance points to the event, volunteers will collect donations of new pairs of colorful socks to be given later as holiday presents to beneficiaries of the Interfaith Ministries Meals on Wheels program. Pres. Bush was famous for wearing colorful socks. Mayor Turner urges attendees to wear their own colorful socks in tribute to the late president.

National Day of Mourning
The formal service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 5. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral at the cathedral.

Bush will depart Joint Base Andrews after the service at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday and will be flown to Ellington.

Final Farewell
The former president's funeral will be held the morning of Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church and be laid to rest in College Station later that afternoon. A custom train will carry Bush from Spring to Kyle Field.
HOW TO WATCH: Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station.


Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. Bush will be buried in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
