GEORGE H.W. BUSH

Pres. George H.W. Bush lies in state at US Capitol

The nation is honoring the memory of President George H.W. Bush

Thousands of people have already streamed through the U.S. Capitol building, wishing to pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush, with more lined up to say a formal farewell Tuesday morning.

Tom Abrahams in Washington at Capitol



His remains arrived Monday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington aboard an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One. Former President George W. Bush, the eldest of the four Bush sons, and his wife, Laura, along with brother Neil Bush and his family, were aboard the plane for the trip from Houston.
Pres. Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were among thousands who arrived at the U.S. Capitol Monday night to pay their respects.



Family members met at George H. Lewis and Sons funeral home to travel with the motorcade to Ellington Airport for the departure ceremony. Bush's faithful service dog Sully was present at the funeral home with the family.

The flight was sent off with military honors, including a 21-gun salute.

President George H.W. Bush arrives in Washington D.C.

President George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully arrives with family at the funeral home before the president's casket departs.

President Bush departs Ellington field for Washington D.C.



Members of President Bush's Secret Service detail served as honorary pallbearers for the first leg of the farewell ceremony.

PHOTOS: Remembering President George H.W. Bush

President Trump sent Air Force One to carry Bush's body to Washington D.C. Bush's body was transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 4 p.m. CST. The public was allowed to start paying respects at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will be able to do so through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

President George H.W. Bush arrives in Washington D.C.

National Day of Mourning
The formal service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 5. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral at the cathedral.

Bush will depart Joint Base Andrews after the service at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday and will be flown to Ellington.

Final Farewell
The former president's funeral will be held the morning of Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church and be laid to rest in College Station later that afternoon. A custom train will carry Bush from Spring to Kyle Field.
HOW TO WATCH: Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station.


Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. Bush will be buried in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.

FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
