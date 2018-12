EMBED >More News Videos Tom Abrahams in Washington at Capitol

After the funeral on Thursday, President George H.W. Bush will take one final ride to College Station to his final resting place.



Thousands of people have already streamed through the U.S. Capitol building, wishing to pay their respects to President George H.W. Bush, with more lined up to say a formal farewell Tuesday morning.His remains arrived Monday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington aboard an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One. Former President George W. Bush, the eldest of the four Bush sons, and his wife, Laura, along with brother Neil Bush and his family, were aboard the plane for the trip from Houston.Family members met at George H. Lewis and Sons funeral home to travel with the motorcade to Ellington Airport for the departure ceremony. Bush's faithful service dog Sully was present at the funeral home with the family.The flight was sent off with military honors, including a 21-gun salute.Members of President Bush's Secret Service detail served as honorary pallbearers for the first leg of the farewell ceremony.President Trump sent Air Force One to carry Bush's body to Washington D.C. Bush's body was transported to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 4 p.m. CST. The public was allowed to start paying respects at 6:30 p.m. Monday and will be able to do so through Wednesday at 7 a.m.The formal service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 5. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the funeral at the cathedral.Bush will depart Joint Base Andrews after the service at 1:15 p.m. EST Wednesday and will be flown to Ellington.The former president's funeral will be held the morning of Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church and be laid to rest in College Station later that afternoon. A custom train will carry Bush from Spring to Kyle Field.Bush will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University. Bush will be buried in his family plot alongside Barbara and their daughter Robin.