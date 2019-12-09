officer killed

Houston police escort body of fallen Sgt. Chris Brewster to funeral home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department commanders and officers arrived Monday morning to escort the body of their fallen colleague Sgt. Chris Brewster to the funeral home.

Brewster was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Houston's east side Saturday evening. He served HPD for nine years, including patrol divisions and the gang and major offenders divisions, according to HPD.

A dignified transfer of Brewster's body was planned. The procession was scheduled to transport the body from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home on West 34th Street in north Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

In addition to Thursday's services, a procession is also planned for Monday morning to transfer Brewster's body to a funeral home.



Chief Art Acevedo spoke before the procession.

"We're moving Chris to the next step of his journey, to his final resting point. The final step in his journey won't end until we go to Washington, D.C. in May where he will be placed on the national memorial," Acevedo said. "We know heroes never die because they're never forgotten."



Some funeral arrangements have also been announced for the sergeant killed in the line of duty.

Services are planned for 10 a.m. Thursday and visitation is set for some time on Wednesday, Houston police said. The location and details aren't yet known.

Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'



RELATED:

East End residents pay their respects to Sgt. Brewster

How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonpolice officer killedhouston police departmentfuneralofficer killedmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'
LISTEN: Police scanner notes shooting death of Sgt. Brewster
Witness shares moments leading up to shooting of Sgt. Brewster
Slain Arkansas officer was son of retired HPD officer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Miss South Africa wins 2019 Miss Universe pageant
Huge temp drop coming after near-record Monday heat
LISTEN: Police scanner notes shooting death of Sgt. Brewster
5-year-old child killed when car flips upside down during crash
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Boy Scout honored for work at historic cemetery
Victim in road rage shooting possibly kidnapped after crash: Police
Attorney for A.J. Armstrong wants murder charges dismissed
Houston ESPORTS company taps nearby universities for partnerships
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
More TOP STORIES News