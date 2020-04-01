poverty

LIVE: Houston addresses city's childhood poverty during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What might be most overlooked in the city of Houston is how underprivileged children are being protected against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, community leaders across nonprofit, medical and government agencies are expected to look through solutions to keep children living in poverty safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

The meeting, set for 10:30 a.m. is hosted by advocacy group Children At Risk.

You can watch a live stream of the key meeting in this post.

According to the organization, more than 40 percent of Houston area children are living in poverty.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus case total in the greater Houston area is nearly 1,200.

