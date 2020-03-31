LIVE: Harris Co. expected to extend stay-home order until April 30

The order was set to expire on Friday, April 3.
The extension comes after COVID-19 cases in Texas continues to climb. On Tuesday, the state passed 3,000 total cases. There are 3,171 confirmed coronavirus cases, including at least 41 deaths.
#Breaking! Judge @LinaHidalgoTX to extend #StayHomeWorkSafe order until April 30th. Announcement expected at 3pm. #abc13 https://t.co/8w2ngxL0Rz— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) March 31, 2020
Hidalgo also said Harris County is giving a three-month extension to all delinquent property taxes. Taxes won't be due until June, which is also when the penalty and interest will be due.
The county also introduced a new comprehensive dashboard available with the latest information on the cases in Harris County.
"We hope this will be a useful tool for folks," said Hidalgo. "The goal behind the dashboard is transparency."