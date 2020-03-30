Little girl writes poem thanking H-E-B workers for hard work during COVID-19 outbreak

A young H-E-B fan composed an inspiring poem about our stores. Thanks for sharing the positive vibes, Emily. Together, we are #texanshelpingtexans https://t.co/Sg5XmJPr2N pic.twitter.com/lMWxlI3MAm — H-E-B Newsroom (@HEBNewsroom) March 29, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6033564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We love seeing compassion and kindness during the coronavirus crisis!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little girl can't thank H-E-B workers enough!The beloved grocer posted a heartfelt, handwritten poem written by a young girl named Emily Lerma. The poem, which was written as an English assignment for the girl's school, thanks H-E-B employees for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic."Thank you for your long hours," wrote Emily. "Without you we wouldn't have any flour. Even though people are shopping around the clock, and leaving the shelves out of stock."H-E-B responded to the poem on Twitter saying, "Thanks for sharing the positive vibes, Emily. Together, we are #texanshelpingtexans."