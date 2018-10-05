SOCIETY

Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake

EMBED </>More Videos

Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on a 34-inch sword in a holster made of wood and leather. (Annie Rosen/Jonkopings lans Museum via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
Her name conjures up Old Nordic tales about heroic accomplishments and that's exactly what Saga this summer did when she stumbled on a pre-Viking-era sword in a southern Sweden lake.

Saga Vanecek, 8, was helping her father with his boat in the Vidostern lake when she stepped on a 34-inch sword in a holster made of wood and leather. The sword is believed to be about 1,500 years old.

Mikael Nordstrom of the local Jonkoping County museum said Friday that the little girl's find prompted others to seek out long-lost treasures in a lake that had been diminished by drought.

A broach from between 300 to 400 A.D. was eventually found.

Nordstrom said archaeologists are trying to understand why the items were there. For sacrificial purposes is one suggestion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldswedensword
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after $1.4 million sale
Memorial City lights up for Houston Astros
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse closing after 15 years
Woman tries to reunite fingerprint necklace with its rightful owner
Inside the State Fair of Texas
More Society
Top Stories
Astros looking for win #2 today against Indians
Drive-by shooting leaves girl with bullet wound to stomach
The Burger Joint offers free milkshakes for every Astros homerun
Tropical Storm Michael could form in Gulf next week
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law creates custom-made gear
Ford won't pursue sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh further
Kavanaugh confirmation: How key senators sided
Show More
Woman tries to reunite fingerprint necklace with its rightful owner
Memorial City lights up for Houston Astros
How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game?
This is one of the best ways to display team spirit ever
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
More News