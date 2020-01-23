Society

The listing for Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy is live!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Soon you'll be able to have a taste of Hollywood in Katy.

Academy Award winning Actress Renee Zellweger's childhood home on Willow Lane is up for sale, and it's already getting a lot of buzz.

The listing for the fabulous home went live Thursday, and they are holding an open house Saturday January 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The list price is $750,000.

Watch the video above for more on the highly sought-after home!

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.

READ MORE: Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonott
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brazos Co. investigating possible case of coronavirus
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
Hearing underway for girl accused of luring teen to his murder
Sunshine expected this afternoon and into the weekend
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Show More
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
VIDEO: Pilot temporarily blinded trying to land after laser pointed in eyes
Search underway for missing 13-year-old Alabama girl
More TOP STORIES News