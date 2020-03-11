List of events canceled and postponed in Houston-area amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amid the concerns about social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, a number of Houston-area events and activities have been canceled or postponed.
Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council cookie program
According to officials, as of March 14, the 2020 cookie program has been suspended. All members have been asked to discontinue all public activity, including booths, walkabouts and lemonade stands. In addition, all GSSJC facilities, including camps, shops and resource centers and offices, will be closed through March 31.
Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Daniel Cardinal DiNardo announced on Tuesday, that all weekday and Sunday Masses will be suspended in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston starting on Wednesday, March 18.
Baptism of infants: The celebration of the Sacrament of Baptism is to be postponed, unless there is danger or death.
Weddings: Limited to celebration of the Marriage Rite outside of Mass itself, with no more than 10 people in attendance, including ministers.
Funerals: May only take place in the form of "The Rite of Committal with Final Commendation." A memorial Mass can be rescheduled.
Holy Week: Particular directives will be given for Holy Week in the event the crisis continues through that time period.
Holy Water Fonts: Drain and clean all Holy Water fonts and do not refill at this time.
Reconciliation/Confession: To be made available where possible. Penance services are cancelled.
Anointing of the Sick: Priest are to attend the needs of the sick.
Harris County Jury Duty
As of March 17, all jury calls have been suspended through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Jurors who received a summons through March 31 do not need to appear and do not have to reschedule their service. Jurors summoned for Justice of the Peace Court will need to call their Court for the most updated information. Jurors currently serving on a trial still need to appear.
City of Houston trials and jury duty
Officials released a statement Sunday, saying: In an effort to continue to encourage the health and safety of the public and court staff members from the spread of the COVID-19, the City of Houston Municipal Courts Department has suspended all Jury Trials and Jury Duty during the period of Monday, March 16, 2020 through Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Houston Art Car Parade
This year's Art Car Parade, which was scheduled to kick off Saturday, April 16, has been canceled, according to the parade's website.
Houston Rooftop Cinema Club
The popular rooftop cinema club decided to postpone its season's launch due to COVID-19. According to their statement, the rooftops will not open until May 1, but that could change.
Memorial City Mall
Memorial City is closing its ice skating rink, Frolic's Castle, the Venetian Carousel, and all common areas events through May 10. The mall has also modified its hours: Monday through Saturday, they will open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
While the mall remains open, some of the retail stores have decided to temporarily close. You can view the full list of stores closed on their website.
Hobby Center
As a response to the CDC limiting group gatherings of 50 or more people, the Hobby Center will close Sarofim Hall and Zilkha Hall from March 17 to April. The performing arts center staff is working to reschedule all performances.
You can find more information on tickets and performances rescheduled on their website.
River Oaks Theatre
River Oaks is temporarily closed.
"The decision allows our staff to remain at home during this critical time. We will be constantly reevaluating the best way forward at all of our locations."
Sam's Club
Starting Tuesday, March 17, Sam's Club stores are shifting to new hours. The new hours will be from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. The reason for new hours is to ensure that associates have enough time to restock, and to clean and sanitize each store. Their Sunday hours will remain 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Pre-scheduled pick-up orders will be available starting at 7 a.m.
Asia Society Texas Center
The building, exhibitions and Pondi Cafe will close until further notice. The remaining public programs and events in March and April have also either been canceled or postponed.
The Museum of Fine Arts Houston
The museum will temporarily close starting Monday, March 16 at 5 p.m.
Children's Museum of Houston
The museum announced on Monday that it will temporarily close until the end of March. Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center will also close.
All community outreach programs and private events scheduled at the museums will no longer occur.
Minefaire
The Minefaire event scheduled for April 18 - 19 in Houston will be postponed. Minefaire and NRG Center are working to choose a new date for the fall. The tickets purchased will be valid for the new date.
Spring Nutcracker Market
In efforts to keep shoppers, merchants, sponsors, committee members safe and healthy, it was announced on Monday that the Nutcracker Market set for April 17-19 at the NRG Center has been canceled.
For those who purchased tickets, here are some options you can take to get a refund or make a donation.
Email nutcrackermarket@houstonballet.org by June 30 with your decision.
Request a full refund to the original form of payment
Donate your payment to Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market
If you purchased an early bird ticket of $30, you can transfer that amount toward an early bird ticket of $50 for the Nutcracker Market 40th Anniversary, which will take place November 12 - 15 at NRG Center. You will be charged the additional $20 to your original payment
If you purchased a general admission ticket from H-E-B, you can request a refund at that same location you made the purchase
Houston Public Libraries
Mayor Sylvester Turner confirms all Houston public libraries will be closed until March 18 for efforts to maintain social distancing.
Space Center Houston
The Space Center released a statement saying they will remain closed through March 27.
It ensured that there have been no cases of exposure at the center. The statement partially read: As Houston's leading science and space exploration learning center and trusted community space, we are acting in an abundance of caution with the health and safety of our guests, staff and volunteers as our top priority and responsibility.
IRONMAN races
In emails sent to participants, organizers of the 2020 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN 70.3 Texas triathlon, which was set for April 5, and the 2020 IRONMAN Texas triathlon, which was scheduled for April 25, canceled the events.
Houston Grand Opera
On March 13, HGO announced the cancellation of all performances of "Salome" and "The Magic Flute," as well as all associated events. All ticketholders will be contacted in the coming days, HGO said.
Houston Latino Film Festival
"It is with deep disappointment that we must announce that the Houston Latino Film Festival to be held March 19-22 has been postponed due to increasing local and global concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Houston Latino Film Festival is dedicated to giving all attendees an enjoyable experience, and the health and safety of all our guests, patrons and volunteers is top priority. With the recent emergency health declaration for the city of Houston and surrounding areas, we have determined it is in the best interest of the Houston Latino Film Festival and its attendees to postpone until late 2020.
All tickets and badges purchased for this year's Houston Latino Film Festival will still be honored for admission to the festival as rescheduled later in the year.
Announcement of new dates for 2020 Houston Latino Film Festival will be made online at houstonlatinofilmfestival.org
Houston Zoo
The zoo released a statement saying that it will remain closed until April 3.
It reads, in part:
The Houston Zoo connects communities with animals to inspire action to save wildlife. We recognize that visiting the Zoo is much more than experiencing wildlife up close, but is also an opportunity to enjoy the wonder of the natural world with family and friends. We have been closely monitoring the constantly evolving situation regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and we feel it is our responsibility to do what we can to help reduce the rapid spread of COVID-19.
The Houston Bar Association canceled all of its scheduled Friday and Saturday veterans legal clinics held at DeBakey VA Medical Center and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics until further notice.
Alley Theatre has canceled all performances, events, camps and classes through March 31. All scheduled events after March 31 are expected to take place as planned.
The McDonald's Houston Children's Festival
Annual CERAWeek conference
RodeoHouston
Greater Houston Partnership cancelling all events through April
SXSW festival
Tour de Houston (rescheduled)
18th Annual Run for the Rose rescheduled for October 18
Bayou City Classic
Discovery Green - All events have been cancelled through April 1, including The Roller Rink, The Lake House and The Grove.
Bayou City Art Festival scheduled for March 27-29 in Memorial Park has been postponed.
University of Houston has canceled its Frontier Fiesta 2020
Buffalo Bayou Partnership events and programs are canceled until April 1
Tomball German Festival
Grand Slam/Astros Fun at Bat for Youth Baseball events scheduled for March 12 - 31
H-Town Soccer for Success Academy Monday scheduled for March 12 - 31
Youth Soccer Tournament/Soccer for Success Tournament at Mason Park scheduled for March 14 - 15
Miller Outdoor Theatre - Performances are canceled until further notice
The Hobby Center's Paw Patrol Live show postponed until further notice.
Stages Theatre canceled performances through Sunday, March 22.
