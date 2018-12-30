SOCIETY

Local liquor store explains employee guidelines

EMBED </>More Videos

Total Wine manager explains how the staff is trained to not sell to inebriated customers and shared some New Year’s safety tips.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some liquor stores in Houston are offering new training to their employees.

As the number of drunk-drivers increase, management at some stores believe they can help reduce the chance of that happening by taking preventative measures.

"Usually the telling signs are slurring of speech, unable to keep balance, the smell of alcohol on the breath," says Total Wine & More manager Brandon Gretsky.

'She had a big heart:' Mother remembers daughter killed by 19-year-old drunk driver
EMBED More News Videos

Mother speaks out after daughter killed in drunk driving crash


He then says if anyone is exhibiting those signs, a manager will get involved and make the decision to go forward with that sale. Or decline the sale per their discretion.

Other stores have adapted similar policies, especially around the holiday season where drunk-driver caused fatality crashes drastically rise.

A driver accused of hitting two HPD officers told investigators that he had made several beer runs at the same liquor store that day.

RELATED: Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that injured HPD officers
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo and the families of the injured officers spoke on Christmas Eve, just hours after they were involved in a fiery crash.


Other stores that sell liquor say they're taking responsibility seriously.

The manager of Total Wine & More says his store also have strict ID practices to avoid selling alcohol to minors.

RELATED: 19-year-old allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before crash that killed young mom
EMBED More News Videos

Erick Hernandez, 19, accused of driving drunk in deadly crash that killed young mother Taylor Phillips, 23 (1 of 6)

19-year-old charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mom appears in court

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyliquorHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out man making phone call
Barber uses samurai swords and blow torches to cut hair
Hotel fires 2 employees who kicked out a black man
Man poses as homeless man, gives out $100 bills to people
More Society
Top Stories
Mother injured, 7-year-old killed during shooting
UH football parting ways with head coach Major Applewhite
Texans playoff scenarios heading into Week 17
What to know when buying Houston Texans playoff tickets
Former deputy accused of killing his mother and sister
Teen dies after running stop sign and crashing into wall
Man charged for allegedly setting Dollar General on fire
Massive fire destroys home and vehicles in southwest Houston
Show More
Woman stabbed multiple times by Tinder date
Man arrested for attempting to steal 70-foot yacht
Chilly temps for our last Sunday of 2018!
Trump puts blame on Democrats for child deaths at border
Man kills woman, 2 kids, and grandmother
More News