'Let Them Drum' breaking barriers for special needs children

By Laura Taglialavore
A non-profit in The Woodlands is drumming up new skills among children with special needs.

Let Them Drum is a weekly gathering of both children with disabilities and typical children who like to drum.

Former band teacher Ralph Hicks founded Let Them Drum several years ago after learning to communicate with his own special needs nephew through drumming. What started as a small club at Mitchell Intermediate in Conroe ISD has now grown into an organization that includes over 250 children. Anyone is welcome and there is no cost involved.

Let Them Drum also includes an All Star Team that performs over 20 times a year at events such as Houston Dynamo games, IRONMAN TX and Rice University. The All Star will also be features in the Kids Zone at CITGO's Freedom Over Texas on July 4th.

For more information on Let Them Drum, click here.
