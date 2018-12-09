LEGOLAND

Legoland offering kids free birthday admission in 2019 as part of 20-year anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Legoland offering kids free birthday admission in 2019 as part of 20-year anniversary

CARLSBAD, California --
As Legoland gets ready to celebrate 20 years in the Southland, it's offering free entry to children on their birthdays for 2019.

Children ages 3 through 12 will be given a free entry ticket on their birthday as long as proof can be provided at the ticket office. Three ways of providing proof is with an original birth certificate, passport or government issued ID.

The tickets children can get on their birthday can be just to the Sea Life Aquarium, or Legoland and the aquarium, or Legoland, the aquarium and the water park.

If Legoland is closed on the child's birthday, there are two options - get a free admission ticket to the aquarium or free admission on the closest operating day for Legoland.

The offer is good starting Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societytheme parklegolandchildrenbirthdayfree stuffticketslegoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LEGOLAND
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
More legoland
SOCIETY
8-year-old boy organizes toy drive for hospitalized kids
Altus Foundation brings Tyra Banks to annual Houston Gala
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
More Society
Top Stories
Colts defense ends Texans winning streak at 9 games
Yolanda Ford beats 24-year Mayor Allen Owen in Missouri City
Teens reportedly pull gun out on clerk while robbing smoke shop
Sonic employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
President Trump's undocumented employees break their silence
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Altus Foundation brings Tyra Banks to annual Houston Gala
Parents arrested after 7 children found living in house of filth
Show More
Good Samaritan blocks suspects in police chase
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Doughnut shop owner gets hot coffee thrown in face
Police searching for driver of deadly hit-and-run crash
Man shot and killed at business in NE Houston
More News