As Legoland gets ready to celebrate 20 years in the Southland, it's offering free entry to children on their birthdays for 2019.Children ages 3 through 12 will be given a free entry ticket on their birthday as long as proof can be provided at the ticket office. Three ways of providing proof is with an original birth certificate, passport or government issued ID.The tickets children can get on their birthday can be just to the Sea Life Aquarium, or Legoland and the aquarium, or Legoland, the aquarium and the water park.If Legoland is closed on the child's birthday, there are two options - get a free admission ticket to the aquarium or free admission on the closest operating day for Legoland.The offer is good starting Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2019.