Society

Lego developing Braille bricks to teach blind, visually impaired kids

Lego has unveiled a new project to help kids with visual impairment learn Braille in a fun way.

They're called Lego Braille bricks and will launch fully in July 2020.

The bricks feature the studs used for characters in the Braille alphabet, as well as printed characters so sighted people can read them.

The set will cover the complete Braille alphabet and will be fully compatible with existing Lego bricks.

Lego plans to test them in seven languages and distribute them for free through partner organizations that work with the blind.
