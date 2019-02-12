SOCIETY

'Rienzi' at Museum of Fine Arts Houston can be your Valentine's date spot

Still looking for a place to spend Valentine's Day in Houston? Try Rienzi

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're still looking for a unique Valentine's Day plan, you might want to consider Rienzi.

Many consider the house, which is now part of the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, to be the most romantic spot in the city.

"We've had people getting engaged out here, so you really could not go wrong here," explained Stephanie Riefer-Niemeyer with the museum. "I can't think of a better place. And it's just going to get more beautiful this spring."

The home was designed in 1952 by famous local architect John Staub.

It opened to the public in 1999.

This year, the museum is offering a twilight tour of the home, focusing on great love stories. You can get more info on taking the tour on the MFAH's website.

