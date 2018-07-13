SOCIETY

Larry Green's legacy being sold in estate sale for late Houston council member

EMBED </>More Videos

Estate sale for the late Larry Green will be this weekend (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of late Houston council member Larry Green is moving on from his tragic sudden death by helping others.

The family is holding an estate sale this weekend, and the proceeds from the sale of his memorable clothes, art, and personal belongings will go to help students.

Larry Green was a lawyer and council member for District K. His sudden death in March was ruled an accidental overdose.

As sad as the family is, they say the time has come to move forward and that means an estate sale.

The clothes that reflected his personality - from the attention-getters to the bespoke suits and custom-made shoes - his family is including his legacy of service in the estate sale.

"The blessing is that some of these proceeds will benefit a student or two or three at Texas Southern which is his alma mater," said Green family member, Christine Sampson.

Nearly all that's in Green's condo is part of the sale, including furnishings, fine art lithographs and paintings, and sports memorabilia.

Family friend Carol Guess said, "It's more than just an estate sale. It's a way for people to obtain things that he touched. They can take memories with them and it's something to remember him by."

The Larry Green estate sale is happening Saturday and Sunday at 1330 Old Spanish Trail, Unit 1105, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticssalesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Kiki, are you reading? School's clever play on hit Drake song
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on man
Animal crackers break out of their cages
More Society
Top Stories
La Porte High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News