League City Volunteer Fire Department now has its first-ever all-female day crew

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- History has been made in League City!

The city's volunteer fire department now has it's first-ever all-female day crew.

A photo of the five women, seen posing in full gear, was posted on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday.

"These ladies are proudly representing Stations 3, 4 and 6! Way to represent and make history ladies," read the post.


According to the city's website, the League City Volunteer Fire Department is comprised of more than 120 volunteers.

"I think we were all kind of itching to get that first run out of the way," said Johanna Kirkpatrick.

Since the League City Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1938, there has never been a shift that was entirely staffed by an all-female crew.

"It was great, we had a great time and we went, 'Woo!' and got to run some lights and sirens a little bit. Thankfully, everything was okay for both calls, but it was real neat to be in a truck and just the girls," said Kirkpatrick.

You could definitely say there are some advantages to having an all-female crew at the helm. As volunteer firefighter Caitlyn Turnpaugh puts it: "It's a good dynamic between women."

"It's kind of like an unspoken bond, similar experiences," she explained. "We can kind of support each other, even on a higher level, than what you would get from a normal fire department."

Not only are they on standby to save lives and property, but the women are also spreading goodwill throughout League City.

"We also do a lot of [public relations] stuff here in League City, so we had a couple of drive-bys for some kiddos for their birthday," said firefighter Bridget Murphy.

And don't think for one second that just because this crew has less testosterone and much more estrogen, Kirpatrick says they can get the job done just like the guys.

"Even though we are volunteer, we conduct ourselves as a professional department, and we think of ourselves as such," she said. "We train just like the professionals, the 'paid guys,' we call them, do. We take it very seriously. This is a passion for all of us and we are very proud to be a first in League City history."

The photo of the group has since garnered hundreds of shares and dozens of comments.

