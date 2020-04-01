poverty

Houston leaders address childhood poverty during COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What might be most overlooked in the city of Houston is how underprivileged children are being protected against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, community leaders across nonprofit, medical and government agencies looked through solutions to keep children living in poverty safe from the coronavirus outbreak.

The virtual summit was hosted by advocacy group Children At Risk.

According to the organization, more than 40 percent of Houston area children are living in poverty.

As of Wednesday, the coronavirus case total in the greater Houston area is nearly 1,200.

One mechanism put into place in Houston includes free meals for children who would usually receive them during school times.

The video above is from a previous story. A video covering the meeting will be added later today.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas politicspovertychildrencoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POVERTY
Texas has 5 of the most miserable cities in America: study
Interactive map shows Texans' life expectancy by neighborhood
Shouting match erupts as lawmakers debate welfare bill
Mayoral task force to pay struggling residents $1K a month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston area could lose more than 150K jobs due to COVID-19
Houston hospital 1st in US to deliver new COVID-19 treatment
Nearly 500 basketball goals removed from Houston city parks
5-year-old hit by stray bullet after 5 to 6 gunshots were fired
New free COVID-19 testing site opens in northwest Houston
Amazing weather for Wednesday, rain returns Thursday
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Show More
Trader Joe's giving employees the day off on Easter
Kroger shows frontline workers appreciation with 'hero bonus'
Man arrested after chase claims he was teaching dog to drive
Toilet paper burns in crash on Texas freeway
Can't pay your bills today? Here's what you can do
More TOP STORIES News