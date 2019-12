Safe ride home: Law firm offers free Uber, Taxi or Lyft rides on New Years

Going out for New Year's Eve? Let us do the driving - we're professionals. FREE RIDES beginning at 6 p.m. on the 31st. pic.twitter.com/qdr4tSxnHh — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) December 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If plan on celebrating the New Year and need a way to get home safely, here are a few options: Sutliff & Stout will pay for your Uber, Lyft, or taxi from 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1.Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal, up to $30.The personal injury attorneys say they see the consequences of drunk driving and want to help prevent crashes.Free rides will begin at 6 p.m. New Year's Eve until 6 a.m. New Year's Day on local bus, METRORail and METROLift.METRO's service for New Year's Eve, Dec. 31 will follow regular, published schedules. METRORail hours are extended and trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.New and existing Lyft users can enter the smart ride promo code NYEHOU2020 to receive $10 off a ride beginning on New Year's Eve.Don't want to leave your car, but need a ride home? Tipsy Tow will tow your car up to 10 miles home for free - and give you a ride - on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.