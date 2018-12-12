Hundreds of people in Houston are spending their Wednesday honoring the Virgin Mary.Our Lady of Guadalupe is one of the oldest churches in Houston. Many years ago, it was a place for refugees to come," said Irazema Ortiz, principal of Our Lady of Guadalupe School.For many Latino Catholics, Our Lady of Guadalupe Day is the start of the Christmas season.The celebration starts at midnight Tuesday, and continues through Wednesday evening."We just keep showing this to young people, and just keep asking," visitor Melissa Alvarado said.Our Lady of Guadalupe is also the patron saint of Mexico."People come in here of all walks," Ortiz said. "People that are sick and believe that in faith they can be healed."