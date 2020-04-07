Society

Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Joel Osteen is hosting a star-studded virtual Easter Sunday service as the city remains under its "stay-at-home" order.

With 5 million people tuning in to their online service this past weekend, ABC13 is teaming up with Lakewood Church for a special Sunday broadcast.

ABC13 will be airing a special, hour-long broadcast of Lakewood's Easter Sunday service, just for viewers.

The service will feature a virtual appearance by Grammy award-winning Mariah Carey and a special message from director Tyler Perry. Rapper Kanye West, who attended a Sunday morning service at Lakewood Church in November 2019 that drew thousands, may also play a role remotely in the service.

In addition, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena will join the Osteens for a special prayer over the city.

You can watch the special service on ABC13 on Sunday at 11 a.m. It will also be available for streaming on ABC13.com, our app as well as our Fire TV and Android TV apps.

READ MORE: 'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonkanye westreligioncoronaviruschurchmusic newslakewood churchcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 women sought for questioning in death of 5-year-old
Woman attacked by 2 women, man in incident near gas station
First Houston firefighter to be hospitalized with coronavirus
Man dies without family in Houston hospital from coronavirus
Houston VA hospital nurse dies from COVID-19
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
HISD considering moving back graduations or going virtual
Show More
HPD and other chiefs slam judges for releasing violent inmates
Man helping unemployed health care workers get jobs
7 tips you need to know now when filing for unemployment
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers have COVID-19
Slim Thug donates hand sanitizer to METRO bus drivers
More TOP STORIES News