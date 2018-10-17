Lake Conroe begins controlled releases after water level rises

Lake Conroe just announced the beginning of a controlled release after water levels exceeded the normal pool elevation due to rain.Just after 2 a.m., officials started a controlled release to slowly pass a portion of the inflows coming into the lake.With an avaerage of 3.96 inches of rainfall across the watershed, the current water level at Lake Conroe rose to over 1.26 feet, which exceeds the normal pool elevation of 201'.Depending on the rate, and amount of additional rainfall coming into the area, the lake will continue to slowly rise and the releases will be adjusted to buffer the amount of water leaving the reservoir.Officials say they will continue to monitor the storms and communicate with local officials about the lake's water levels.