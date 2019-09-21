Society

LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'

LOS ANGELES, California -- The Los Angeles City Council is honoring hometown band Earth, Wind & Fire by dedicating a day to the group.

"They made Los Angeles their home, and so we decided in the city of L.A., Sept. 21 will be 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day,'" said Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

The band has been credited with helping to bridge the gap between black and white music fans, pumping out huge hits in the 70s and 80s like "Shining Star," "September" and "Let's Groove."

Three members of the band took part in the ceremonies: Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White. The council presented the three with certificates and staged a meet-and-greet with them for fans.

"I'm from Los Angeles, born and raised," said Johnson. "I'm a product of the L.A. United School District. This is a very special moment for me."

Sept. 21 is significant to fans of the band thanks to the opening line in the song, "September."

"We're very blessed and thankful that the music has withstood the test of time," Bailey told KABC.
